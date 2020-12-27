Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 136.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ayr Strategies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

AYRWF stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Ayr Strategies has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

About Ayr Strategies

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

