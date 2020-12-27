Banano Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $90,772.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00123924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00041645 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00618829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00151598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00049892 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,715 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,260,243 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.