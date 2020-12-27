BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

BankFinancial stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.58. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BankFinancial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BankFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BankFinancial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BankFinancial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BankFinancial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.