Basic Attention Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $165.82 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $318.35 million and approximately $165.82 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.80 or 0.00294006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00029718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.49 or 0.02123932 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,492,579,369 tokens. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.