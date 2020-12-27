Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Baxter International also posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $11.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 743,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,106. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

