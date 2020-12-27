Beacon Hits Market Capitalization of $7,493.15 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Beacon has a total market cap of $7,493.15 and $24.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00140069 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026107 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

