Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.48. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,806,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 108,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,382. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

