Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0014 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $338,249.02 and approximately $25,088.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 249,977,660 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

