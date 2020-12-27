Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.