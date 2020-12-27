BetProtocol (BEPRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $162,646.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. BetProtocol has a market cap of $701,429.25 and $162,646.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00128460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.39 or 0.00621091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00157792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00323510 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00056323 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016129 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

