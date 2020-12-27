BetProtocol (BEPRO) One Day Volume Tops $172,326.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $712,968.47 and approximately $172,326.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00126732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00631136 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00155033 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00321995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00057826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00085930 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol.

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.