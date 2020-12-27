Bezant (BZNT) Market Cap Achieves $4.48 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. Bezant has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $89,224.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00045734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00292614 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00030112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.70 or 0.02114601 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

