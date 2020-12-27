BidaskClub Downgrades GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrafTech International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE EAF opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,099,925 shares of company stock valued at $89,726,035. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,881,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,912 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

