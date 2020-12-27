BidaskClub Downgrades Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.77.

NYSE REG opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,856 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

