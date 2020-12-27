BidaskClub Lowers CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $67.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

