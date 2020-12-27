BidaskClub Lowers Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IVC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.58.

Invacare stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Invacare has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $294.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invacare by 469.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Invacare by 325.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Invacare in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

