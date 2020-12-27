BidaskClub Lowers Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TALO. KeyCorp cut their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

NYSE TALO opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $599.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 3.22. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 118,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Talos Energy by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

