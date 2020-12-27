BidaskClub Upgrades Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $746,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

