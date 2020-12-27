BidaskClub Upgrades Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Buy

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $422.49 million and a P/E ratio of 15.30. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

