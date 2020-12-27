BidaskClub Upgrades Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to Buy

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MSI. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

