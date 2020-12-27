BidaskClub Upgrades Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $48.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

In related news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 82,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,260,314.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,674,000 shares of company stock worth $432,811,630.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,222,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

