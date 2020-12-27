BidaskClub Upgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,244 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.