Binance USD Trading Down 0% This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $822.69 million and $1.49 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00047299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00296797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00030257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $567.50 or 0.02071611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 822,776,237 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

