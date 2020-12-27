Bitball Treasure Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for about $137.51 or 0.00509645 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $61.88 million and approximately $196,516.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00049787 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00114838 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000157 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024007 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010496 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001699 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.