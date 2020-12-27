Bitcoin Atom Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $249.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000048 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000057 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

