Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Cap Tops $9,827.36

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $9,827.36 and $162,853.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00140067 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026107 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004059 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.