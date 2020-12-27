Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $165,788.40

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $165,788.40 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.10 or 0.00496640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

