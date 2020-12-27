BlackRock Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 887,601 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lipocine were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $27,082.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares in the company, valued at $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,187 shares of company stock worth $127,017 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Lipocine Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LPCN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Thursday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

