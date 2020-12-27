BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT).

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.