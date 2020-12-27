BlackRock Inc. Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth about $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth about $21,707,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $101.73 on Friday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $151.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.21.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CureVac will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

