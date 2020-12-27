BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.08% of Limestone Bancorp worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LMST stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMST. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST).

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.