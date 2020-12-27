BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Trading Down 0.2%

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.33 and last traded at $69.56. Approximately 13,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 18,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITEQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

