BMO Capital Markets Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $93.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.69.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

