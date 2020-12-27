BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

TSE:ZWB opened at C$17.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.06. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1 year low of C$11.44 and a 1 year high of C$18.97.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.