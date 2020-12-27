BMO Dorsey Wright MLP Index Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQ:BMLP) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BMO Dorsey Wright MLP Index Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQ:BMLP) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. 204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33.

