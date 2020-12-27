BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB.TO) (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

TSE:ZEB opened at C$29.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.83. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$18.11 and a twelve month high of C$30.25.

