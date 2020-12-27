BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) (TSE:ZWH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) (TSE:ZWH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) stock opened at C$20.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.90. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of C$14.36 and a twelve month high of C$22.01.

