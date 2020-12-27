BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) (TSE:ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH.TO) (TSE:ZWH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

ZWH stock opened at C$20.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.90. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$14.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.01.

