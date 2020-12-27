BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of DCF stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.