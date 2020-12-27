BOLT Reaches Market Cap of $1.90 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $133,736.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00126842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00629362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00155806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00321723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00056816 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT's total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global.

The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

