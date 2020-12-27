Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.82.

Shares of BXP opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

