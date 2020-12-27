Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce sales of $30.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.80 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $23.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $112.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $114.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $157.45 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $168.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 269.98 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,086.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 27,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $3,499,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at $36,782,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,102 shares of company stock worth $52,886,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.