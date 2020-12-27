Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Brokerages predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post sales of $480,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $640,000.00. Kadmon posted sales of $4.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $8.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $8.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.11 million, with estimates ranging from $24.30 million to $227.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KDMN remained flat at $$4.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 724,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,852. The company has a market capitalization of $756.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.