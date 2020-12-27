Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will post $106.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.94 million and the lowest is $105.83 million. Q2 reported sales of $86.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $403.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.59 million to $404.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $487.94 million, with estimates ranging from $482.71 million to $497.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Shares of QTWO opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Q2 has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $130.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43.

In other news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $97,582.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,926.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,508,116.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,048 shares of company stock valued at $27,639,780. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

