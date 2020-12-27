Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Repay has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,779,580.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 315,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,181 shares of company stock worth $4,519,480. 16.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Repay by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

