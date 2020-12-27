Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.05. The Manitowoc posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTW. TheStreet downgraded The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 230,386 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 314,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 2.24. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.