Brokerages Expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.76). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($3.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

ALLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allakos by 17.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Allakos by 182.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Allakos by 47.7% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,790. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 0.97. Allakos has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $155.36.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

