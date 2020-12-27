Brokerages Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.46 Million

Analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post $196.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.50 million. BOX reported sales of $183.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $768.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $768.30 million to $769.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $835.97 million, with estimates ranging from $814.60 million to $853.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $19.29. 1,123,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 679,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 123,330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

