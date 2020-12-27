Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Post $0.69 EPS

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.68. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. 168,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,540. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.