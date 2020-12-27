Brokerages Expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Post $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.68. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. 168,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,540. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

