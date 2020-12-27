Brokerages Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

STAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.15.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 206,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,942,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.